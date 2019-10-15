Kerala Lottery Today Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-179 today lottery result LIVE,now

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, 15: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-179 Lottery Result has been declared today. The result are available on the official website.

The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results was made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 200. There is an 8th prize of Rs 100. The result are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/10/kerala-lottery-result-15-10-2019-sthree-sakthi-ss-179.html