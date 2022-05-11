Kerala Lottery Today 2022 Akshaya Ak-548 results releasing shortly

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 11: The Kerala Lottery Today 2022 Akshaya Ak-548 results will be out today. The same when released will be available on the official website.

    The state lottery department of Kerala will begin announcing the Lucky Kerala Lottery Result for the Weekly Lottery at 3.05 pm. The complete list of winners will be available by 4.30 pm today.

    The first prize is Rs 70,00,000 while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third price is Rs 1,00,00 while the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

    There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The Kerala Lottery Today 2022 Akshaya Ak-548 results will be available on www.keralalotteries.com.

    kerala lottery

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
    X