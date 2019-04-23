Kerala Lottery results Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-154 lottery result today, win Rs 65 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23: The Kerala Today Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-154 today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

Kerala Today Lottery Karunya Plus Lottery results LIVE, now

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,00 and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,00 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winner gets the prize money after 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The result once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Thiruvananthapuram Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 17,03,709 POPULATION 27.83% RURAL

72.17% URBAN

9.82% SC

0.45% ST + More Details