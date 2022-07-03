DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 likely today: How to check

‘Not Nupur Sharma, it is the PM, it is the HM responsible….’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-6' winning numbers list for July 3

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 3: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-6' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FV 488801 (VADAKARA)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 488801 FO 488801

FP 488801 FR 488801

FS 488801 FT 488801

FU 488801 FW 488801

FX 488801 FY 488801 FZ 488801

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FN 385320 (KANNUR)

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0192 0392 0518 0863 1356 1889 1896 3241 3473 3999 4736 5107 5357 6673 6737 6827 7543 8350 8719 8856 9117 9256 9355

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1290 1306 1428 1555 2698 2912 3566 4093 7801 8202 9068 9756

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0542 1744 2282 2541 2555 3714 3930 4187 4847 4871 5047 5105 5570 5801 6343 6537 7779 7794 7909 8664 8870 8962 9597 9937

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0393 0445 0526 0614 0719 1143 1184 1218 1365 1470 1821 1914 1950 1988 2026 2256 2266 2292 2339 2402 2441 2546 2561 2616 2920 2954 2973 3157 3395 3436 3453 3491 3520 3624 3691 3721 3838 4259 4271 4354 4540 4565 4605 4753 4960 5021 5087 5093 5173 5207 5235 5267 5294 5321 5449 5502 5557 5637 5750 5767 5837 6071 6274 6351 7042 7059 7187 7213 7216 7276 7291 7450 7601 7655 7729 7934 8109 8132 8371 8496 8499 8674 8889 9017 9126 9136 9166 9309 9340 9486 9517 9571 9611 9645 9822 9956

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

8028 1838 9405 1639 2219 8933 4649 9844 8503 9217 4992 8271 0627 2364 8311 6991 0680 8341 9912 0073 3992 7459 1364 2280 1133 1385 7323 6758 3761 3339 2679 0525 9589 3941 6226 2382 3217 8558 6133 9804 4619 0544 7748 1182 9816 4069 0883 3586 7699 9904 0647 9961 0987 8058 3977 7166 4348 1363 1071 2952 2004 9732 4575 4775 3986 2660 9196 8400 0234 8754 2470 7566 4306 0661 8337 0699 3461 3166 4390 8101 3962 0812 4431 8717 3940 8077 4072 0611 2433 0668 0916 6199 4693 2984 9273 8161 9724 6351 3493 0259 0235 4199 5584 9366 1526 4071 8327 5229 0273 8911 6704 5027 0749 9034 9476 6995 8968 4807 7279 2392 1554 1062 4766 9058 3333 6711 7638

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-6 Result Today 03-7-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.