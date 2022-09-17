Kerala lottery result: Check Onam Bumper (Thiruvonam) result date, time and prize money

Kerala: One killed, 58 injured as bus topples down from hill

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Prakash KL

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17: A lottery ticket can change the fate of a man. Especially, if you have purchased an Onam Bumper lottery ticket, there is a chance of a ticket changing your fortune.

The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Onam Bumper 2022 (BR-87) aka Thiruvonam Bumper on Sunday at 2 pm.

The Kerala government has increased the first prize of the lottery to Rs 25 crore.

Check Prize money and other details:

Draw In 10 Series: TA,TB,TC,TD,TE,TG,TH,TJ,TK,TL

1st Prize: Rs 25,00,00,000/-(25 Crore) (1 no)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh (9 nos)

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Crore (1 no)

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Crore (10 no)

4th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh (Up to 90)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000/- (Up to 72000)

6th Prize: Rs 3,000/- (Up to 48600)

7th Prize: Rs 2,000/- (Up to 66,600)

8th Prize: Rs 1,000/- (Up to 210600)

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 14:38 [IST]