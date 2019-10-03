  • search
    Kerala KPSC Village Extension Officer recruitment exam 2019: Last date for admit card

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 03: The Kerala KPSC Village Extension Officer recruitment exam 2019 dates have been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment exams will be conducted on October 12 and October 26 2019. Further the admit card for the exams have been released. The admit card is however available only for the October 12 exams. The hall ticket for the October 26 exams will be available for download on October 11 2019. The admit card is available on thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

    How to download Kerala KPSC Village Extension Officer admit card 2019:

    • Go to thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in
    • Click on download admit card
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
