Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan to take action against finance minister

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking him to remove finance minister KN Balagopal from the state cabinet who 'has ceased to enjoy his pleasure'.

In his letter to the CM, the Governor alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India and he was left with no option but to convey that the Finance Minister has "ceased to enjoy my pleasure".

"A Minister who deliberately violated the oath and undermined the unity and integrity of India cannot continue to enjoy my pleasure," he wrote.

He also directed the Chief Minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.

Meanwhile, PTI, quoting government sources, reported that Kerala CM has rejected Governor's directive seeking constitutionally appropriate action against Finance Minister Balagopal.

A highly placed source said that in his response, Vijayan said that from a constitutional perspective and factoring in the democratic conventions and traditions of the country, the statement cannot warrant a ground for cessation of enjoyment of the Governor's pleasure.

A few days ago the Governor had stirred up a hornet's nest by tweeting that 'statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure'. This has triggered strong reactions from CPI(M) leaders including the Chief Minister.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 17:35 [IST]