Kerala govt jobs: KPSC jobs announced for KCMMF; Apply online for Technician vacancies

    Thiruvananthapuram, June 04: KPSC jobs have been announced and the Kerala Public Service Commission has invited application for six Technician Grade-II (Electrician) vacancies in KCMMF on its official website. Vacancies advertised by the KPSC are essentially Kerala govt jobs.

    KPSC is conducted the recruitment drive to fill up six technician vacancies in KCMMF or Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited. The last date to apply for KPSC jobs Technician Grade-II openings is July 03, 2019.

    How to apply online for KPSC jobs Technician Grade-II openings:

    www.keralapsc.gov.in/

  • First you need to register, so click on "One time registration

    How to register on KPSC official site:

    • For creating a new registration click the link "One Time Registration" and press "Sign Up" button.
    • Registered users can login to their profile using this link- Login
    • Instructions for new registration - Click Here
    • Instructions for registered candidates - Click Here
    • Mode of submitting applications - Click Here

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
