Kerala govt jobs: KPSC jobs announced for KCMMF; Apply online for Technician vacancies
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, June 04: KPSC jobs have been announced and the Kerala Public Service Commission has invited application for six Technician Grade-II (Electrician) vacancies in KCMMF on its official website. Vacancies advertised by the KPSC are essentially Kerala govt jobs.
KPSC is conducted the recruitment drive to fill up six technician vacancies in KCMMF or Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited. The last date to apply for KPSC jobs Technician Grade-II openings is July 03, 2019.
