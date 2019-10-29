Kerala Administrative Service Notification 2019 to be released soon on keralapsc.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29: The Kerala Administrative Service Notification 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The KPSC conduits recruitment process for various jobs in the departments affiliated with the Kerala government. The commission would provide 4 per cent reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities and PwBD candidates.

The KAS preliminary exam would be screening test in nature. For the main exam there will be three tests of a 2 hour duration.

The first paper (general) of the Preliminary exam will be of 100 marks.The second paper will have general knowledge questions for 50 marks, questions for 30 marks for checking the expertise in administrative or local languages (Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and questions for 20 marks for checking English language knowledge.

It may be recalled that the government had notified the KAS details in a Gazette in December 2017. Once the official notification is released, it would carry the pattern, vacancy and other recruitment related details. The notification once released would be available on keralapsc.gov.in.