KEAM rank list 2021 released: Full list here

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 07: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination Kerala has published the KEAM rank list 2021. The same is available on the official website.

The scorecard and results were released in September. The KEAM rank list 2021 was prepared using both class 12 and entrance exam marks. In the engineering stream, a total of 73,977 students appeared in the KEAM 2021. 51,031 qualified and the total number of students included in the rank list is 47,629.

60,889 students had appeared for KEAM in the Pharmacy stream, of whom 48,556 have been included in the rank list. 2,816 have been included in the KEAM 2021 rank list for Architecture. More details are available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM rank list 2021: Full list:

Engineering:

Faiz Hashim

Harishankar M

Nayan Kishore Nair

Sahal K

Govind G S

Architecture:

Thejus Joseph

Amreen

Aathinadh Chandra O

Sanitha Wilson

Pharmacy:

Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil

Thejaswi Vinod

Akshara Anand

Jeron Paul Bobby

