KEAM 2021 Registration begins, all details here

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, June 01: The KEAM 2021 Registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The KEAM is a state level examination that is conducted every year by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE). Candidates who take and clear this exam will get admissions in the field of engineering, architecture and pharmacy. The admission in the medical courses will be provided based on the NEET scores.

The application form is released through online mode only. The application process for KEAM 2021 will comprise registration, filling of online application, fee payment and document uploads. Candidates will also be able to make corrections in the application form for a limited period of time.

The required documents, passport size photographs and signature must be uploaded in the specific format only. Candidates have time to fill the application form until the second week of June 2021. To apply visit this page: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2021/public/

KEAM 2021 Registration fee: General and reserve category:

Engineering or B. Pharm: Rs 7000 and Rs 300

Architecture or medical allied courses: Rs 500 and Rs 200

Engineering or b. pharm and architecture or medical allied: Rs 900 and Rs 400

For choosing Dubai exam centre: Rs 12,000+application fee and Rs 12,000+application fee