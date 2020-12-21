YouTube
    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21: The KSET 2020 admit card will be released today. The same once released will be released on the official website.

    The admit card will be released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The candidates who have applied for the KSET 2020 are advised to keep checking the official website to download the admit card. We are providing you with the direct link to download the admit card.

    Direct link to download KSET 2020 admit card:

    lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

    How to download KSET 2020 admit card:

    • Go to lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
    • Clock o the KSET 2020 hall ticket notification available on the home page
    • You will redirected to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 14:28 [IST]
