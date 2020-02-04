Calicut University Result 2019 declared: Update on website

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 04: The Calicut University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for MA history, MA Tamil, 1st. Year BSc and 2nd Semester BsC CUCBCSS UG regular courses has been declared.

Some students had reported that when the results were declared, the website was not working. This Wass due to heavy load on the servers. However we have provided you a direct link below to check the results. The website is still loading slow, but candidates are advised to be patient as the University is working on the issue. It is expected to be up and working in another couple of hours. The results are available on results.uoc.ac.in.

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2019: results.uoc.ac.in