    Thane: Four booked for duping man of Rs 28 lakh on pretext of Rs 2 cr loan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Oct 10: Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 28 lakh after promising to get him a loan of Rs 2 crore, a police official said on Monday.

    The victim, a resident of Kolsewadi in Kalyan, said the four accused, including a woman, took Rs 28 lakh as "processing" and "facilitation" fees but failed to arrange the Rs 2 crore loan, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

    "After the accused failed to arrange the loan and were showing no inclination to return the money taken from him, the victim approached police.

    A cheating case has been registered but no arrest has been made so far," he informed.

