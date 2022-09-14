Thane: Cable operator kills self, suicide abetment case registered against 15

Thane, Sep 14: Police have registered a case against 15 people for allegedly abetting the suicide of a cable operator in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Pralhad Narayan Patil (45) operated the cable business in Sandap village. The accused persons had also started a similar business in the village and they allegedly harassed Patil, senior police inspector Pandhari Kande from Thane railway police station said.

On September 10, Patil allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train between Dativali and Nilaje stations, police said.

The police later found a suicide note in his house in which he held the accused persons responsible for the extreme step, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Patil's brother, the police have registered a case against 15 people, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.