    Maha: Woman hit by train while walking near rail track with earphones on

    Thane, Jan 09: A 28-year-old woman walking along a rail track with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding local train near Kalyan station, railway police said on Thursday.

    Maha: Woman hit by train while walking near rail track with earphones on
    Representational Image

    The incident took place on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complex in Kalyan township here in Maharashtra, was heading to a college where she was studying, an official said.

      "She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time," the official said.

      The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
