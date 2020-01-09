Maha: Woman hit by train while walking near rail track with earphones on

Thane

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thane, Jan 09: A 28-year-old woman walking along a rail track with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding local train near Kalyan station, railway police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complex in Kalyan township here in Maharashtra, was heading to a college where she was studying, an official said.

33-year-old man dies after jumping before Delhi Metro train

5 months after J&K special status revoked, foreign panel visits UT | OneIndia News

"She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time," the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.