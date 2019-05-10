Keep youself updated with latestSrinagar News
JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 declared, How to check
Srinagar
Jammu, May 10: The JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
It may be recalled that the result was released on April 25, 2018.
The overall pass percentage in Class 12 result 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77%. The results are available on jkbose.jk.gov.in and examresults.net.
How to download JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019:
- Go to jkbose.jk.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on result link
- Entire required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a print out
