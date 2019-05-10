JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 declared, How to check

Srinagar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, May 10: The JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the result was released on April 25, 2018.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 result 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77%. The results are available on jkbose.jk.gov.in and examresults.net.

How to download JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019:

Go to jkbose.jk.gov.in or examresults.net

or Click on result link

Entire required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a print out

Srinagar Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 0 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

0.00% URBAN

0.00% SC

0.00% ST + More Details