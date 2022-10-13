Jammu admin withdraws order allowing residents of more than 1 year to become voters

Srinagar

Sri Nagar, Oct 13: A day after it was issued, the Jammu administration withdrew the order which allowed tehsildars or revenue officials to issue certificates of residence to anyone who has been living in the district for over one year.

"The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu withdraws the notification which authorised all tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to people residing in Jammu "for more than one year," reported the ANI.

On Wednesday, district election officer and deputy commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa while issuing the order said, "keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter and to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration during the Special Summary Revision, 2022 in District Jammu, all Tehsildars are authorised to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in District Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose."

"As for example, categories like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electors but do not possess any documentary proof of ordinary residence, electoral registration officers shall designate an officer for field verification," the order also read.

After the order, the regional parties of J&K had criticized it while saying that they were against the government's move.

The former chief minister of J&K and president of JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti criticized the order and said, "ECI's latest order for registration of new voters makes it clear that GOIs colonial settler project has been initiated in Jammu. They will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment & business."

