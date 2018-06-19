J&K: 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists were gunned down in a fierce encounter that broke out in the forest area in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

According to news agency ANI, one CRPF personnel also got injured during the encounter and was shifted to 92 Base hospital.

The encounter came Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced that there would be no extension to the unilateral ceasefire, which was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir to create a peaceful environment in the valley during the holy month of Ramzan.

Vaid tweeted, "Firing stopped, all neutralised, two bodies recovered, third being searched. Good job Army / CRPF/J&K Police."

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid had earlier tweeted that three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were trapped as the encounter continued. After about two hours, he took to the microblogging site to confirm that the firing had stopped and all the terrorists had been neutralised. It was a joint operation by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On Monday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district. The encounter broke out in the dense forest area of Panar between the terrorists and the joint team of army and a special team of air force.

Notably, the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

