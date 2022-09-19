YouTube
    Authorities in J&K directing students to sing Hindu hymns, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba

    Srinagar, Sep 19: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said authorities in Kashmir were directing students in some schools to sing Hindu hymns, which exposes "the real Hindutva" agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre.

    "Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

    People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti
    She posted a video on her timeline in which school staff were making students recite the famous bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram ...." in a classroom. "Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called 'Badalta J&K'," she added.

    X