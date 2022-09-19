Authorities in J&K directing students to sing Hindu hymns, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba

Sajad Lone threatens to go on hunger strike if non-locals enrolled as voters in J&K

Srinagar

pti-PTI

Srinagar, Sep 19: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said authorities in Kashmir were directing students in some schools to sing Hindu hymns, which exposes "the real Hindutva" agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre.

"Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called “Badalta J&K”. pic.twitter.com/NssOcDP4t6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 19, 2022

Placed under house arrest, claims Mehbooba Mufti

She posted a video on her timeline in which school staff were making students recite the famous bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram ...." in a classroom. "Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called 'Badalta J&K'," she added.