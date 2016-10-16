Bundesliga game week 7: Roundup and results

Berlin, Oct 16: Ten-men Frankfurt carved out a 2-2 draw against front-runners Bayern Munich while Cologne defeated Ingolstadt 2-1 to move at the second spot in the seventh round matches of the German Bundesliga.

The German giants were unable to defend their advantage twice as Frankfurt's Szabolcs Huszti and Marco Fabian secured outnumbered "Eagles" one point on home soil on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

Carlo Ancelotti's men caught a fairy tale start into the clash as Arjen Robben made use of David Alaba's cross into the box to break the deadlock from the sharp angle with only 10 minutes into the game.

Frankfurt remained unimpressed and increased their efforts to level the scores before the break as Huszti restored parity following a through ball from Bastian Oczipka in the 43rd minute.

After the restart, Bayern piled on the pressure and controlled the proceedings on the pitch. Hence, Joshua Kimmich ensured Bayern's 2-1 lead after poking home Mats Hummels' deflected shot on target in the 62nd minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors as Huszti was sent off after booking his second yellow card in the 65th minute.

However, Bayern failed to benefit on their superior numbers, as a result Frankfurt punished the front-runners as Fabian tapped in Timothy Chandler's square pass in the dying seconds of the game.

With the result, Bayern reap their second draw in a row to remain atop the standings with a two-point advantage whereas Frankfurt climbed on the 7th place.

In other matches, Cologne are in hot pursuit of Bayern Munich as the "Billy Goats" edged Ingolstadt 2-1 to move on the second place of the Bundesliga table.

The hosts needed 28 minutes before top striker Anthony Modeste overcame Ingolstadt's defence by courtesy of a pass into the path from Yuya Osako.

The "Schanzer" were unable to stop Cologne as Tobias Levels brought down Osako inside the box to cause a foul play penalty in the 38th minute.

Modeste stepped up and doubled the lead from the spot to mark his seventh goal of the season.

Ingolstadt did not pose any threat to Cologne defence. They were yet able to reduce the arrears through a foul play penalty that was converted by Lukas Hinterseer in the closing period.

With the fourth win of the season, unbeaten Cologne moved on the second place of the standings while Ingolstadt suffered their sixth consecutive loss to slump to the Bundesliga bottom.

Monchengladbach and Hamburg shared the spoil following a goalless draw. Monchengladbach did not grab a win over Hamburg despite a straight red card for Cleber Reis and two awarded penalties.

Augsburg and Schalke played out a 1-1 stalemate after Daniel Baier's goal cancelled out Nabil Bentaleb's opener for Schalke.

Hoffenheim edged newly promoted Freiburg 2-1 thanks to the goals from Sandro Wagner and Andrej Kramaric, and Leverkusen's two-game winning streak came to an end as Werder Bremen snatched a 2-1 win on home soil.

Mainz overcame Darmstadt 2-1 thanks to goals from Pablo De Blasis and Yunus Malli while Emil Forsberg secured Leipzig a 1-0 win at Wolfsburg at the close of the 7th round in the German Bundesliga.

Mainz extended Darmstadt's winless run to five games and reaped their third victory from seven season games on Sunday evening, reports Xinhua.

The "Nuellfuenfer" caught a bright start on the home front as Pablo De Blasis tapped home Gaetan Bussmann's chip into the box to break the deadlock with just five minutes played.

Mainz controlled the reins and Laszlo Kleinheisler almost levelled the scores but his volley effort only managed to rattle the woodwork in the 18th minute.

The hosts should have added a second goal to their lead but Jhon Cordoba failed to hit the open goal after rounding Darmstadt's goalkeeper Michael Esser 20 minutes into the game.

Cordoba came close again in the 36th minute but his header on target dropped off the bar.

Darmstadt had the chance to grab the equaliser out of the blue as Stefan Bell fouled Antonio-Mirko Colak inside the box to cause a penalty in the closing period of the first half.

Colak stepped up but custodian Jonas Loessel saved the striker's shot on target.

Things went from bad to worse following the interval as Aytac Sulu caused a foul play after bringing down Yunus Malli inside the box. The offensive midfielder kept his nerves and converted the penalty to make the game safe in the 57th minute.

Darmstadt lacked in penetration but they were nonetheless able to mark their consolation in the dying minutes of the game as Jerome Gondorf slotted home a foul play penalty.

Mainz thus moved to the seventh place, while Darmstadt slipped to 15th position in the standings.

Elsewhere, newcomers Leipzig extend their unbeaten run after upsetting struggling Wolfsburg 1-0, courtesy Emil Forsberg's second-half winner.

With their surprising fourth win of the season, Leipzig jumped on the third place while Wolfsburg slumped to 14th. The Wolves have been waiting for their second win since the first round.

