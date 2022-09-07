YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jharkhand: Servant kills couple over food

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gumla, Sep 7: A 40-year-old man allegedly axed a couple to death in their sleep and critically injured their daughter following a brawl over food in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said.

    The man, who worked as a servant in the house of the deceased in Majhgaon Jamtoli village in Raidih Police Station area, was arrested after the son escaped unhurt during the attack late on Monday night and raised an alarm following which locals nabbed the accused and informed the police.

    Jharkhand: Servant kills couple over food

    The deceased, Richard and Melanie Minz, succumbed to their injuries, while their daughter Teresa is struggling for her life in a hospital in Ranchi. The accused, identified as Satyendra Lakra, said that he had a brawl with Richard Minz over food a few days back and had become paranoid that his master would murder him, a police officer said.

    2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand

    Lakra said that before his master could kill him, he axed Minz family members in an inebriated state. The murder weapon has been seized and a case has been registered, he added.

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    killed jharkhand crime news police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X