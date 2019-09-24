  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand jobs: 1140 JSSC jobs announced; JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link

    By Vishal S
    |

    Ranchi, Sep 24: JSSC recruitment notification for 1140 Jharkhand govt jobs is out on the official website and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission or JSSC job openings for the post of Assistant branch officer, Block Supply Officer, Block Welfare Officer, Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law, Co-operative extension officer, Planning assistant have been announced. JSSC would fill up these posts through JGGLCCE-2019 exam.

    Jharkhand jobs: 1140 JSSC jobs announced; JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link

    JSSC Recruitment 2019 application process started from September 18, 2019, and the last date to apply for these 1140 JSSC vacancies is October 17. For more details visit http://jssc.nic.in/

    JSSC Notification 2019 download link, JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link, job opening details:

    Assistant branch officer-362 Posts

    Block Supply Officer- 223 Posts

    Block Welfare Officer- 139 Posts

    Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law (Anchal-Nirikshak-Sah-Kanungo)- 170 Posts

    Co-Operative Extension officer- 241 Posts

    Planning Assistant- 5 Posts

    Criteria - Candidate should have graduate degree from any recognised university.

    JSSC recruitment notification download link: Click Here

    JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link: Click Here

    How to apply for JSSC jobs/JGGLCCE 2019:

    • Visit http://jssc.nic.in/
    • Go to apply online section.
    • Download notification from the above given link.
    • Follow the instructions and register first.
    • Generate new id and password.
    • Using this, login.
    • Fill up the form
    • Submit

    More RANCHI News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand jobs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue