Jharkhand jobs: 1140 JSSC jobs announced; JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link

Ranchi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Ranchi, Sep 24: JSSC recruitment notification for 1140 Jharkhand govt jobs is out on the official website and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission or JSSC job openings for the post of Assistant branch officer, Block Supply Officer, Block Welfare Officer, Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law, Co-operative extension officer, Planning assistant have been announced. JSSC would fill up these posts through JGGLCCE-2019 exam.

JSSC Recruitment 2019 application process started from September 18, 2019, and the last date to apply for these 1140 JSSC vacancies is October 17. For more details visit http://jssc.nic.in/

JSSC Notification 2019 download link, JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link, job opening details:

Assistant branch officer-362 Posts

Block Supply Officer- 223 Posts

Block Welfare Officer- 139 Posts

Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law (Anchal-Nirikshak-Sah-Kanungo)- 170 Posts

Co-Operative Extension officer- 241 Posts

Planning Assistant- 5 Posts

Criteria - Candidate should have graduate degree from any recognised university.

JSSC recruitment notification download link: Click Here

JGGLCCE 2019 apply online link: Click Here

How to apply for JSSC jobs/JGGLCCE 2019:

Visit http://jssc.nic.in/

Go to apply online section.

Download notification from the above given link.

Follow the instructions and register first.

Generate new id and password.

Using this, login.

Fill up the form

Submit