  • search

Jharkhand High Court dismisses the govt's move of banning PFI

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jharkhand High Court dismisses the govt's move of banning PFI

    Ranchi, Aug 28: The Jharkhand High Court has set aside a state government notification banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) on technical grounds.

    PFI logo
    PFI logo

    The bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay yesterday set aside the February 21, 2018, order of the Jharkhand government, saying it had not been published in the gazette. The Jharkhand government had banned the PFI on account of its members being "internally influenced" by terror outfit ISIS.

    PFI member Abdul Badud had challenged the order banning the organisation. The bench also quashed FIRs registered by police against the PFI, an Islamic organisation. The bench, however, rejected the petitioners contention to prevent the state government from banning any organisation under Section 16 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, saying the state has the power to do so.

    For more Ranchi based stories, Click Here

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jharkhand high court pfi popular front of india ban jharkhand

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue