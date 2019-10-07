Engineering Jobs: JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment notification out, 637 govt jobs for BE-Btech

Ranchi

By Vishal S

Ranchi, Oct 07: JPSC Assistant Engineer jobs have been announced and there are 637 AE vacancies. The application process for these JPSC Assistant Engineer BE-BTech jobs would begin from October 15, 2019. Download Jharkhand PSC official notification for 637 Assistant Engineer posts here.

JPSC Assistant Engineer vacancies are for BE-BTech graduates in Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. The following are the details of these Engineering Jobs.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-542 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-95 openings

JPSC Assistant Engineer job notification in pdf, recruitment process:

Last date to apply for JPSC Assistant Engineer vacancies November 11, 2019. JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment will be done through exam and interview. JPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims exams would be have objective type questions. Those who clear Preliminary round will then have to appear for Main Exam. Candidates clearing Main Exam would be called for inteview.

Download JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2019 notification in pdf: Click Here

JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2019 exam syllabus: Click Here

JPSC recruitment of Combined Assistant Engineer press release: Click Here

Eligible candidates can apply online from the link given on the JPSC official website www.jpsc.gov.in from 15 October 2019 to 11 November 2019.

How to download JPSC Assistant Engineer notification, follow steps given below:

Got to www.jpsc.gov.in.

Scroll down and find "Latest Recruitments/Openings" section.

In this list, please locate Advt. No. 05/2019 which is the official notification for "Recruitment of Combined Assistant Engineer (Regular)" .

. Click on this and the you will be redirected to a page that will have all the infomation regarding JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment.

Download JPSC notification in pdf and read all instructions carefully.

The link to apply online for JPSC AE posts would be activated from October 15.