Mob thrashes mentally challenged man mistaking him for child abductor, 3 held

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Raipur, Oct 08: A mob mistook a mentally challenged man for a child abductor and beat him up. He was later rescued by the local police and three people were arrested based on the video shared online.

Three people were arrested in the Utai police station area in Chhattisgarh's Durg, said SP Durg, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

SP Durg Abhishek Pallava confirmed the arrest. The accused were arrested based on the video which was shared online.

The incident happened on Friday when a mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man. They thought the man to be a child abductor. The police rescued the man and took him to a hospital for first aid treatment.

Family thrashed rail trackman on suspicion of being police informer; 1 arrested

Following the incident, the police filed an FIR against the unidentified people seen in the footage.

In a video shared by ANI, one can see the mob beating a man.

Before this incident, a similar incident also happened in Durg on October 6 where three sadhus were beaten on suspicion of being child lifters.

According to a PTI report, 14 people were arrested in that incident.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 11:08 [IST]