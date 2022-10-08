YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mob thrashes mentally challenged man mistaking him for child abductor, 3 held

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Oct 08: A mob mistook a mentally challenged man for a child abductor and beat him up. He was later rescued by the local police and three people were arrested based on the video shared online.

    Three people were arrested in the Utai police station area in Chhattisgarh's Durg, said SP Durg, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

    Mob thrashes mentally challenged man mistaking him for child abductor, 3 held
    Representational Image

    SP Durg Abhishek Pallava confirmed the arrest. The accused were arrested based on the video which was shared online.

    The incident happened on Friday when a mob thrashed a mentally-challenged man. They thought the man to be a child abductor. The police rescued the man and took him to a hospital for first aid treatment.

    Family thrashed rail trackman on suspicion of being police informer; 1 arrestedFamily thrashed rail trackman on suspicion of being police informer; 1 arrested

    Following the incident, the police filed an FIR against the unidentified people seen in the footage.

    In a video shared by ANI, one can see the mob beating a man.

    Before this incident, a similar incident also happened in Durg on October 6 where three sadhus were beaten on suspicion of being child lifters.

    According to a PTI report, 14 people were arrested in that incident.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    mob arrested police thrashed

    Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X