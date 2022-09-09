YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In Chhattisgarh, Tribal woman injured in IED blast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bijapur, Sep 9: A woman was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

    The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim, identified as Rambai Kaka, a native of Nellakanker village under Usoor police station limits, was passing through a dirt track on foot between Bhusapur and Galgam villages, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

    In Chhattisgarh, Tribal woman injured in IED blast

    The woman inadvertently set foot on the pressure IED, which exploded causing splinter injuries on parts of her body and eyes, he said. She was shifted to the Bijapur district hospital in the night and later referred to Jagdalpur for further treatment, he said.

    Chattisgarh naxal blast: Border police official killedChattisgarh naxal blast: Border police official killed

    Naxalites often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-naxalite operations inside forests. Civilians and cattle have fallen prey to such traps laid by naxalites in the past in Bastar region, police said.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    woman injured chhattisgarh improvised explosive device naxalites

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X