    7 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sukma, Sep 29: Seven Naxalites have surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

    They laid down arms after being impressed with the state government's rehabilitation policy and the district police's 'Puna Narkom (new dawn in the local Gondi dialect) campaign, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

    Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma
    Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma. Image courtesy: ANI

    "The seven were active in the limits of Bheji police station. Madkam Masa, Mandvi Hirma, Madkam Bhima, Madkam Bandi, Madkam Nanda, Sodi Joga and Lachinder were allegedly involved in several incidents," he said.

    The intelligence unit of CRPF's 219th battalion played a significant role in the surrender of these seven Naxalites, the SP added.

    An encouragement amount and other facilities will be provided as the state government's policy to the surrendered Naxalites, Sharma said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 16:04 [IST]
    X