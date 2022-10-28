Keep youself updated with latestPune News
Tremor of 2.8 magnitude near Maharashtra's Koyna Dam
Pune
Pune, Oct 28: A tremor of 2.8 magnitude with epicentre near Koyna dam in Maharashtra's Satara district was recorded on Friday morning, an official said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.
"The tremor was felt in the Koyna dam region at 6.34 am," the official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said.
Gujarat: Mild tremor in Kutch, no casualty
The epicentre of the tremor was five km from Helwak village in the south-east direction of the Koyna region, he said.
Comments
Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:46 [IST]