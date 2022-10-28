Tremor of 2.8 magnitude near Maharashtra's Koyna Dam

Old bridge razed through controlled explosion in Pune

Pune, Oct 28: A tremor of 2.8 magnitude with epicentre near Koyna dam in Maharashtra's Satara district was recorded on Friday morning, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.

"The tremor was felt in the Koyna dam region at 6.34 am," the official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said.

The epicentre of the tremor was five km from Helwak village in the south-east direction of the Koyna region, he said.

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:46 [IST]