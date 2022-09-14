YouTube
    Pune: Friends die by suicide within hour of each other

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Sep 14: Two 19-year-old women, both childhood friends and living in the same building in Pune, allegedly died by suicide within a span of one hour, police said today.

    The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Maharashtra's Hadapsar town, they said, news agency PTI reported.

    One of the women found dead in her bedroom at around 6:30 pm, police inspector Arvind Gokule told Press Trust of India.

    "While the body was being sent for an autopsy in an ambulance, the woman's childhood friend jumped to death from the terrace of the four-storey building at around 7:30 pm," he said.

    One of them was a commerce student and the other was pursuing an animation course, the police said.

    No note was found and the reasons behind their extreme step were not yet known, the police said.

    X