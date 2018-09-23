Pune: 23-year-old man stabs boyfriend over excessive demand for sexual favours

Pune, Sep 23: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing a 43-year old man in Maharashtra's Pune district over excessive demand for sexual favours.

The incident came to light after Rajesh Vartak, a 46-year-old man filed a complaint against his 23-yr-old partner.

According to the complaint, the accused visited the complainant and they had sex. However, when the complainant again wanted to have sex in the morning, the accused refused.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Further investigation revealed that both of these adults are in a consensual gay relationship for as much as two years.

On September 6, the Supreme Court in a historic decision ruled that homosexuality is not a crime in India anymore. The verdict overturned a 2013 judgment, which had upheld the 157-year-old colonial-era law, known as Section 377, under which certain sexual activities were categorised as "unnatural offense".

