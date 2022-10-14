BRO Recruitment 2022: Check details for 328 vacancies, last date and salary details here

After Bengaluru, Pune hit by heavy rains [Watch Videos]

Hyderabad, Oct 12: BRO Recruitment 2022- The Border Road Organisation (BRO) is hiring candidates for the post of Supervisor, Operator, Typist, Electrician, Welder, Multi Skilled Worker (Black Smith/Cook) posts and Other Posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in. The last date to apply for this post is on or before 10.11.2022. Earlier the total number of vacancies was 246, now it has been increased to 328 vacancies.

Post wise details of vacancies are mentioned below -

Draughtsman: 14

Supervisor (Administration): 07

Supervisor Stores: 13

Supervisor Cipher: 09

Hindi Typist: 10

Operator: 46

Electrician: 43

Welder: 24

Multi Skilled Worker (Black Smith): 27

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook): 133

Salary details:

Draughtsman: 7th Pay Matrix Level 05 (₹ 29,200/- to ₹ 92,300/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 2800/-]

Supervisor (Administration): 7th Pay Matrix Level 04 (₹ 25,500/- to ₹ 81,100/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 2400/-]

Supervisor Stores: 7th Pay Matrix Level 04 (₹ 25,500/- to ₹ 81,100/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 2400/-]

Supervisor Cipher: 7th Pay Matrix Level 04 (₹ 25,500/- to ₹ 81,100/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 2400/-]

Hindi Typist: 7th Pay Matrix Level 02 (₹ 19,900/- to ₹ 63,200/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 1900/-]

Operator: 7th Pay Matrix Level 02 (₹ 19,900/- to ₹ 63,200/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 1900/-]

Electrician: 7th Pay Matrix Level 02 (₹ 19,900/- to ₹ 63,200/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 1900/-]

Welder: 7th Pay Matrix Level 02 (₹ 19,900/- to ₹ 63,200/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 1900/-]

Multi Skilled Worker (Black Smith): 7th Pay Matrix Level 01 (₹ 18,000/- to ₹ 56,900/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 1800/-]

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook): 7th Pay Matrix Level 01 (₹ 18,000/- to ₹ 56,900/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 5200-20200/- and Grade Pay ₹ 1800/-]

Application Fees

Rs. 50/- for UR, OBC, EWS Candidates and No fees for SC / ST Candidates.

Selection Process for BRO Recruitment 2022

The Selection Process of BRO Recruitment 2022 includes the following Stages:

1. Written Exam

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

3. Practical and Trade Tests

4. Document Verification

5. Medical Examination

Age Limit for Various Posts in BRO Recruitment 2022

Post wise details of age limit are mentioned in the table below. Age relaxation for various categories will be as per GoI Rules.

Draughtsman: 18 to 27 years

Supervisor (Administration): 18 to 27 years

Supervisor Stores: 18 to 27 years

Supervisor Cipher: 18 to 27 years

Hindi Typist: 18 to 27 years

Operator: 18 to 27 years

Electrician: 18 to 27 years

Welder: 18 to 27 years

Multi Skilled Worker (Black Smith): 18 to 25 years

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook): 18 to 25 y

How to Apply for BRO Recruitment 2022:

Interested Candidates meeting the qualifying criteria as specified in the Advertisement are required to apply for the post by visiting the official website.

All applications will be received centrally by GREF Centre, Pune.

Candidates can apply submit their application to the following address: o Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BRO.

