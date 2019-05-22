  • search
    Patna High Court Jobs 2019: 131 vacancies, how to apply and other details

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, May 22: Here are some updates relating to the Patna High Court Jobs 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    As part of the Patna High Court Recruitment 2019, a notification has been released for the posts of Personal Assistants. Candidates can start applying today and the last date is June 11 2019. The link shall however remain active until June 16 till 11.59 pm. This has been done so that candidates can upload scanned photographs, filling in the blank reference number, signature and obtaining a printout of the application form.

    In all there are 131 posts to be filled up through this recruitment process.

    Educational qualification:

    • Bachelor's Degree in any faculty or its equivalent from a recognised University. Preference may be given to Law Graduates.
    • Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from an Institution recognized/registered by or with the Government.
    • Diploma/ a certificate of at least a 6 months' course in Computer Application from an Institution recognized by the Government.
    • Candidates must have a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Shorthand-Typing test.
    • Candidates must have a minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing test.

    Exam fee:

    • General/BC/EBC: Rs 700
    • SC/ST: Rs 350
    • PH: Rs 175

    Important dates:

    • Application process begins: May 22
    • Last date: June 11 2019

    Patna High Court Jobs 2019: How to apply

    • Candidates can visit the official website
    • Submit required details
    • Register
    • Pay application fee
    • Download application
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
