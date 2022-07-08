YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake currency racket kingpin nabbed in Bihar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarpur, Jul 8: The alleged kingpin of a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket in northern Bihar has been arrested in Muzaffarpur district, police said.

    The accused, Sudhir Kushwaha, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with several FICN-related cases. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, a senior police officer said.

    Fake currency racket kingpin nabbed in Bihar

    "Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and nabbed Kushwaha from Motipur area on Thursday. He is a resident of East Champaran district," Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant, said.

    Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 9 arrestedFake call centre busted in Gurugram, 9 arrested

    He was declared an absconder in 2015 by the NIA. Kant said NIA has been informed about Kushwaha's arrest.

    PTI

    Comments

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    fake currency arrested nia bihar

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X