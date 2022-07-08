BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process to begin today: All you should know

Fake currency racket kingpin nabbed in Bihar

Patna

pti-PTI

Muzaffarpur, Jul 8: The alleged kingpin of a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket in northern Bihar has been arrested in Muzaffarpur district, police said.

The accused, Sudhir Kushwaha, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with several FICN-related cases. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, a senior police officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and nabbed Kushwaha from Motipur area on Thursday. He is a resident of East Champaran district," Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant, said.

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 9 arrested

He was declared an absconder in 2015 by the NIA. Kant said NIA has been informed about Kushwaha's arrest.

PTI