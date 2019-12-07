  • search
    Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 here

    Patna, Dec 07: The Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for the Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019. The State Teacher Eligibility Test and Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019 had been announced in September 2019. There are over 37,000 vacancies that have been announced for the STET.

    The exam will be of two hours duration and would start at 10 am and end at 12 noon. There will be two sections in the question paper. The first would have 50 questions from GK and the second will have 50 subject specific questions. There would be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The admit card is available on https://bseb.azurewebsites.net/index_controller_BSEB /login#no-back-button.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
