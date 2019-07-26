BTSC recruitment process for over 9,000 staff nurse, tutor jobs begins; Direct link to apply here

  • search
    Patna, July 26: BTSC recruitment 2019 has begun and 9,299 job openings of staff nurse grade-A and tutor have been announced. Last to apply for BTSC Nurse and BTSC Teacher Posts is August 26, 2019. Download BSTC official notification by clicking on the link given below.

    As per the BTSC recruitment notification, there are 9130 Staff Nurse Grade 'A' job openings and 169 Tutor posts for which online application has been invited. Aspirants can apply for BTSC Nurse and BTSC Teacher Posts through official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in.

    Download BTSC recruitment official notification in pdf: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for BSTC Staff Nurse, Tutor jobs: Click Here

    BTSC staff nurse, tutor vacancy details:

    For the post of a staff nurse, candidates should have a training course in General Nursing and Midwifery and a related certificate. The candidates should also be from Bihar. For the post of a tutor, candidates should have passed MSc Nursing or BSc Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) course or have a diploma in nursing education and administration (DNEA) with two years of work experience.

    Steps to apply for BTSC jobs/How to apply for BTSC nurse, tutor vacancies:

    • Visit the official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in
    • Click on recruitments.
    • Click on the link of application for Staff nurse grade A and Tutor recruitment and read all information.
    • On the same page there is an option: Link of PARIKSHA Portal Click here to visit
    • Click on it.
    • Fill the required details and upload documents
    • Click on the submit button and pay the application fee to submit the form
    • Make payment
    • Submit

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
