  • search
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar STET 2019 exam date and exam pattern: Details here

    By
    |

    Patna, Sep 08: The Bihar STET 2019 exam will be conducted soon. More details would be made available on the official website.

    Bihar STET 2019 exam date and exam pattern: Details here

    The Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test would be conducted on November 7 2019. For the 9th and 10th class, there are 25,270 vacancies.

    The selection process would be conducted in two phases-written exam and physical fitness. 100 marks is for the written test and 50 is for physical fitness. The application process would commence from this week onwards.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar examination

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue