Bihar STET 2019 exam date and exam pattern: Details here

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Sep 08: The Bihar STET 2019 exam will be conducted soon. More details would be made available on the official website.

The Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test would be conducted on November 7 2019. For the 9th and 10th class, there are 25,270 vacancies.

The selection process would be conducted in two phases-written exam and physical fitness. 100 marks is for the written test and 50 is for physical fitness. The application process would commence from this week onwards.