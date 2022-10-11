Bihar Police raids at 7 locations of Purnea SP over corruption charges

Patna

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Patna, Oct 11: Bihar police's Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) conducted multiple raids at several locations, including the official residence, of the Purnea district SP Daya Shankar in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

In the case, it has been alleged that the IPS amassed huge assets illicitly to the extent of Rs 71.41 lakh while holding different posts and being a public servant in the government of Bihar.

Bihar | Economic Offences Wing conducts raids at the official residence of SP Daya Shankar in Purnea in connection to a disproportionate assets case pic.twitter.com/kfocUQDCJh — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The raids were conducted, after a search warrant issued by the trial court of Special Judge, vigilance, Patna, in connection to a disproportionate assets case. Bihar Additional Director General (ADG) of police Nayyar Hasnain Khan confirmed the raids on Tuesday.

Delhi excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations

He said, "Simultaneous searches are going on in the office and residential premises of Daya Shankar in Purnia and Patna. Altogether, seven locations are being searched," according to an article by The Times of India.

He said further updates about the outcome of searches would be given later at the end of the SVU's action.

The Bihar ADG also added that the SVU registered a case under sections 13(1)(a) and (b), 13(2) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code against Daya Shankar during the period 2016 onwards.

The ADG also said that the properties, both moveable and immovable, were created in Patna and elsewhere, as per the report.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 12:39 [IST]