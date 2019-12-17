Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Admit Card 2019: Exam date released

Patna

Patna, Dec 17: The Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held on December 29 2019. Candidates are advised to carry with them two passport sized photographs. The photos should be similar to the one provided in the application form.

Those students who are unable to download the admit card are advised to visit the CSBC officer in Patna on December 26 and 27 2019 between 10 am and 5 am. A duplicate admit card would be issued. Candidates are advised to carry with them a valid identification proof.

The admit card is available on https://apply-csbc.com/hgdriver/searchApplication.