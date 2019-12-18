Keep youself updated with latestPatna News
Bihar DEIED Result 2019 declared
Patna, Dec 18: The Bihar DEIED Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result has been declared for the first year students. The board announced the result online taking into consideration the convenience of the students. 24,190 candidates appeared of which 21,034 cleared the same. The exam was held between May 27 2019 and May 31 2019. The results are available on biharboard.online.
How to download Bihar DEIED Result 2019:
- Go to biharboard.online
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout