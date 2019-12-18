Bihar DEIED Result 2019 declared

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Dec 18: The Bihar DEIED Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for the first year students. The board announced the result online taking into consideration the convenience of the students. 24,190 candidates appeared of which 21,034 cleared the same. The exam was held between May 27 2019 and May 31 2019. The results are available on biharboard.online.

How to download Bihar DEIED Result 2019:

Go to biharboard.online

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout