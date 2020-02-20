Bihar Constable admit card 2020 released: New exam schedule announced

  • search
    Patna, Feb 20: The Bihar Constable admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The new Bihar Police Constable Exam schedule has been released.

    The exam was scheduled to be held on January 20. However now the exam will be held in March. The date of the exam is March 8 2020.

    A total of 11,880 vacancies with the Bihar police had been announced last year. The application process was completed in November and admit cards were released in December 2019.

    However on January 15 2020, the Board released a notice postponing the exam indefinitely. The exam will be held on March 8 in two sessions. The first session would be between 10 am and 12 noon. The second session would be held between 2 pm and 4 pm. The admit card is available on csbs.bih.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
