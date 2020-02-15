Bihar BSSC Inter level exam result declared

Patna

Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Feb 15: The Bihar BSSC Inter level exam result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The commission had conducted the exam on December 8, 9, and 10 2018. The exams were conducted in two shifts. There was a total of 150 multiple choice questions in the exam. The written exam contained four sets like A, B, C and D. The results are available on bssc.bih.nic.in.

How to check Bihar BSSC Inter level exam result:

Go to bssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout