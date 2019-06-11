Bihar BPSC Civil Services 64th Combined main exam dates and admit card release

Patna

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, June 11: The Bihar BPSC Civil Services 64th Combined main exam dates have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The dates were announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The exam will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16 2019. The exam would be conducted in a single session starting at 1 pm and ending at 4 pm.

On June 12, the exam would be general Hindi. This would be followed by a general exam paper I and paper II on 13 and 14 July. The last exam to be held on July 16 would be of he elective subject which candidates opted for while submitting the application form.

The admit cards would be released one week before the exam date. The admit cards once released will be available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.