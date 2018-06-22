Bihar: Boy shot dead for plucking mangoes

A 10-year-old died was killed for allegedly for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria's Gogri Police Station limits on Friday. The boy paid a heavy price for his mischievousness, he was being shot in the head by the culprit. The boy's body has been sent for postmortem.

"Satyam's father Makuni Yadav (38) has alleged his child was shot for plucking mangoes. The other children fled from the spot and informed the villagers," TOI quoted the SHO as saying.

The victim's father has named orchard watchman Ramashish Yadav (43) as the accused. The orchard was owned by one Baroh Chaudhary.

The probe is underway to nab the culprit.

#Bihar: 10-year-old died after being shot in the head for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria's Gogri Police Station limits; the incident took place yesterday. Police says the boy's body has been sent for postmortem & that probe to nab the culprit is underway. pic.twitter.com/QabCODLtnO — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2018

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day