English

Bihar: Boy shot dead for plucking mangoes

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A 10-year-old died was killed for allegedly for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria's Gogri Police Station limits on Friday. The boy paid a heavy price for his mischievousness, he was being shot in the head by the culprit. The boy's body has been sent for postmortem.

    Bihar: Boy shot dead for plucking mangoes
    Image for representational purpose only

    "Satyam's father Makuni Yadav (38) has alleged his child was shot for plucking mangoes. The other children fled from the spot and informed the villagers," TOI quoted the SHO as saying.

    The victim's father has named orchard watchman Ramashish Yadav (43) as the accused. The orchard was owned by one Baroh Chaudhary.

    The probe is underway to nab the culprit.

    Read more about:

    bihar murder patna

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue