Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: How to check, release timing

Patna

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 05: Bihar class 10 or matriculation exam results 2021 will be announced at around 3.30 pm on Monday, April 5, 2021. Once declared, students who have appeared in Bihar board matriculation examinations 2021 can check their results on the official website of BSEB.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, a student required to secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion along with minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects in the practical of each subject. However, students who fails to meet the criteria will have to appear for a compartmental exam, which will be announced later.

Amid the pandemic, Bihar class 10 exam was held from January 20 to February 24, 2021. As many as16.84 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021: Websites to check

Due to heavy traffic, the Bihar Board official website has crashed in the past on many occasions after the declaration of results. You can rely on thee webites to check your results.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com.

bsebresult.online

How to check Bihar Board 10th 2021 results

Visit the official website of the board

Click on the result link on result page

Enter your Roll Number and other details and login

Your results will appear on the screen

Download and save your result for future reference