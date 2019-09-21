Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card released

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Sep 21: The Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The dummy admit cards allow the candidates to check their details and also inform the board in case of any errors. The final admit card would be released at a later date after the errors, if any are rectified. The exams would be held on February 2020. The admit card is available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to download Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card:

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Bihar registration link

Click on dummy admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Check details

Download

Take a printout