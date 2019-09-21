  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card released

    By
    |

    Patna, Sep 21: The Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The dummy admit cards allow the candidates to check their details and also inform the board in case of any errors. The final admit card would be released at a later date after the errors, if any are rectified. The exams would be held on February 2020. The admit card is available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card released

    How to download Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2020 dummy admit card:

    • Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    • Click on the Bihar registration link
    • Click on dummy admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Check details
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar examination

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue