  • search
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 latest update on date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Apr 03: The Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 latest update on date

    While it was said that the results could be declared on April 3, the same was not announced. The latest update suggests that the results could be declared on or before April 15.

    It may be recalled that the BSEB had announced the results for the class 12 exam on Saturday. 81.20 per cent was pass percentage in the science stream, while 93.02 passed the commerce stream, while for arts it was 76.53 per cent. The results once declared will be available on biharboard.online.

    How to check Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019:

    • Go to biharboard.online
    • Click on the class 10 2019 result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 6:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue