Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 latest update on date

Patna

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Apr 03: The Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While it was said that the results could be declared on April 3, the same was not announced. The latest update suggests that the results could be declared on or before April 15.

It may be recalled that the BSEB had announced the results for the class 12 exam on Saturday. 81.20 per cent was pass percentage in the science stream, while 93.02 passed the commerce stream, while for arts it was 76.53 per cent. The results once declared will be available on biharboard.online.

How to check Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019:

Go to biharboard.online

Click on the class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout