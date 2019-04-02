Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 date: Don’t believe these rumours

Patna

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Apr 02: The Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There were rumours that the results would be declared on April 5. Officials have however rubbished the rumours. The dates are yet to be announced. There is no confirmation on any date as of now. The final dates will be announced soon, officials said.

It may be recalled that the BSEB had announced the results for the class 12 exam on Saturday. 81.20 per cent was pass percentage in the science stream, while 93.02 passed the commerce stream, while for arts it was 76.53 per cent. The results once declared will be available on biharboard.online.

How to check Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019:

Go to biharboard.online

Click on the class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout