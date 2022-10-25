Central team roped in as dengue cases in Bihar rise to over 5000

Bihar's Gopalganj by-poll to see a tough fight between BJP and RJD

Alert Bihar chief secy foils bid to withdraw money from his bank account

Patna

pti-PTI

Patna, Oct 25: Fraudsters allegedly tried to withdraw Rs 90,000 from the bank account of Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, police said on Tuesday.

The Economic and Cyber Crimes Division (ECCD) of the state police has registered a case, and is investigating the matter, they said. "The accused involved in the case will soon be arrested," Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the additional director-general of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), told PTI.

The incident happened on Sunday, official sources said. "The chief secretary informed the EOU as soon as he suspected that fraudsters were trying to withdraw Rs 90,000 from his bank account.

Gurugram: Company secretary held for multi-crore crypto fraud with China links

Since EOU officers immediately swung into action, the fraud could not take place," an EOU officer said.