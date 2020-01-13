AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 206 posts

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Jan 13: The AIIMS Patna has invited eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Nursing Officers. More details are available on the official website.

There are 206 vacant posts and the candidate must apply before February 12 2020.

The upper age limit is 30 and those selected would get paid in the pay scale of Rs 9,300 and Rs 34,800. There would be an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month. The minimum age is 21 years.

For general candidates the application fee is Rs 1,500 and for SC/ST it is Rs 1,200. Exemptions would be given to the persons with disabilities. To apply candidates must visit aiimspatna.org.

Educational qualification:

B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university Or

B.Sc (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university. Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment 2020: Vacancy details:

General category-81

OBC-54

SC-36

ST-15

EWS:-20